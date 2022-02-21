GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Community College and Upright Education have partnered together to provide career enhancement programs in technology.

According to a statement shared with 22News by Greenfield Community College, the program strives to give learners a unique chance to participate in boot camps that help them quickly learn skills in technology. The program will offer software development, User Interface (UI), and User Experience (UX) Design. Students enrolled in the program will be able to attend the programs virtually and can complete them in as few as 10 weeks.

“We’re very excited to have GCC partner with Upright to provide top-rate, intensive software development training and UI/UX design. Such skills and industry-recognized certifications are in high demand and are an ideal path for self-employment right at home. Together we are working to ensure the people in our region are career-ready, helping to make Greenfield and surrounding areas a hub for technology career training,” GCC’s Interim President Richard Hopper said.

“We are thrilled to partner with GCC to support their workforce development program with our boot camps in Software Development and UX/UI Design”, said Upright’s CEO Benny Boas. “Massachusetts has seen record job growth in the tech industry. Through our partnership, we will be able to help GCC continue to turn out highly skilled workers in a fast-changing higher education landscape, with new demands for workforce development training.”

GCC is the 19th campus to partner with the Vermont-based organization.