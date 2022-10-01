GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Community College is going to help local businesses and the environment because of a new grant from the state.

GCC’s Workforce Development received a $50,000 grant to develop and create a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning training program with local employers. The grant, from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, is to help transition the area of fossil fuels and onto clean energy alternatives.

The grant is part of the state’s larger $3.6 million grant program to support minority, and women-owned businesses, workforce equity, and environmental justice.

“We’re excited to receive this grant and to start working with our HVAC community partners to bring clean energy solutions and careers to Franklin and Hampshire counties,” Vice President of Workforce Development Kristin Cole said. “This grant will allow us to build a program that fits the needs of regional employers, as well as the environment.”

The grant will fund the beginning of a regional partnership for training for workers in the fossil fuel industries and individuals in “environmental justice neighborhoods” to move to clean energy alternatives. The funding is part of the Commonwealth’s climate goals, which include reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

“This is an incredible opportunity for GCC and our regional workforce partners to come together and actively address ways to meet the Massachusetts State Clean Energy and Climate Plan goals,” said President Michelle Schutt.