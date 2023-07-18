GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A bank in Greenfield is showing its support for the community with a donation to support economic development opportunities.

Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) recently made a $25,000 donation to the Franklin County Community Development Corporation (FCCDC). Since 1979, the organization helps small business owners and entrepreneurs in Franklin county with business planning, capital procurement, commercial space, packaging and distribution, and other issues facing new and small businesses. They also offer weekly information sessions for businesses and persons looking to start a business.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted businesses of all types and sizes. Smaller rural communities like those found in Franklin county were especially hard hit. The supports provided by the FCCDC help over 400 businesses during the economic challenges in the past three years.

“We are proud to support the Franklin County CDC and their mission to foster economic and community development in our region,” said Tony Worden, Greenfield Cooperative Bank President & CEO. “They have been instrumental in providing assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. Our donation is a way of expressing our gratitude and appreciation for their work, and our commitment to the local economy and community.”

FCCDC Executive Director John Waite thanked GCB for their sustained support. “We appreciate Greenfield Cooperative Bank’s investment in our local economy,” Waite said. “When small businesses have the resources they need to thrive, the whole community benefits.”

As an incentive for others to give, donors who give more than $1,000 to the FCCDC will receive a Massachusetts state income tax credit in the amount of 50% of the donation. Get more information about donating and how the FCCDC can help your business, go to their website.