GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local food assistance program is getting some help from a community bank.

Greenfield Cooperative Bank and its Northampton Cooperative Bank division are hosting a food drive to help support Rachel’s Table. The Franklin County branches will be collecting non-perishable food items until December 19, 2022.

Several local pantries and supplement meal sites in Franklin County contacted Rachel’s Table for food for individuals and families in need. Tony Worden, President & Chief Executive Officer of Greenfield Cooperative Bank agreed that their business should be involved.

“As a community bank, we believe in helping out our neighbors,” said Worden. “So, when the opportunity arose to hold a food drive we were happy to do so.”

Rachel’s Table is a program of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts that has been working to alleviate hunger and reduce food waste since 1992.