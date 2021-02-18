Greenfield COVID-19 vaccine site closed due to snow Friday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The winter storm Thursday into Friday has shut down the COVID-19 vaccination site at the John Zon Community Center in Greenfield.

According to the Office of the Greenfield Mayor, all appointments Friday will be postponed. Anyone who has a scheduled appointment for February 19 will be contacted to reschedule.

The Jon Zon Community Center in Greenfield joined the effort in vaccinating those in Phase 2. A waitlist has been generated for appointments when the vaccine doses are available.

22News has a list of vaccine locations with direct links to sign up for appointments in western Massachusetts.

About 1 million new people who are 65 and older or individuals 16 and older who have two or more medical conditions became eligible for the vaccine for the first time, as well as staff and residents of low-income and senior affordable housing. The following is a list of medical conditions for eligibility: