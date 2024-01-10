GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is beginning work on an exciting new project, and is now calling on local artists to help out.

Many people who live or visit Greenfield don’t know about the City’s history in the abolitionist movement and this project will help educate everyone about it. Greenfield’s historical connections will be illustrated through a new Abolitionist and Underground Railroad Downtown Art Walk funded by a Making It Public grant award.

The City intends to create a 48×48-inch temporary mural on the sidewalk of twelve historical sites. The areas include former residences of abolitionists, potential locations of underground railroad activity, and the locations of addresses given by nationally prominent figures, such as Frederick Douglass.

“It’s really an exciting project for all of us to learn more and it’s through the great work of our Community and Economic Development Department. The Greenfield Historical Commission really inputting a lot of great information with us,”

Up to twelve artists/teams will be selected, with artists/teams receiving a $1,000 stipend for each mural they complete. Pre-applications are due by Sunday, February 4th and the murals are expected to be complete by June.

