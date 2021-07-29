Greenfield crews repairing water main break on Arch Street, road closed

Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Arch Street in Greenfield is closed Thursday evening while crews repair a large water main break. 

Residents on Arch Street currently have no water and there is no estimated time on when repairs will be complete or when the road will reopen. 

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Greenfield Police Department said the city’s Water Division was in the process of making repairs to the damaged water main. It’s a 12-inch cast-iron that was installed in 1973. 

