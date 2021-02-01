Greenfield crews try to keep up with heavy snowfall

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Plows were trying desperately to keep up with the heavy snowfall in Greenfield on Monday.

Despite the best, roads are covered in several inches of snow, making it a tough evening commute for some. The heavy snow and strong winds began moving in around 6 in the evening, lasting into the overnight hours.

Luckily the snow was light and fluffy, so it’s easy to shovel, but there is going to be a lot of it when this storm is all over.

As a reminder, there is a parking ban in Greenfield that’s in effect until noon on Tuesday. That means no parking on either side of the street.

