GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts mother has been granted a protection order by Greenfield District Court on behalf of her son against Hollywood actor Ezra Miller.

The court order issued on Wednesday, doesn’t contain specific allegations, but did say it was issued with advance notice due to a “substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

The mother spoke with NBC news, under the condition of anonymity, saying her and her child first met Miller in February. She soon grew suspicious of Miller as they continued to offer her child gifts, even after rejecting earlier offers.

Miller has been no stranger to controversy in recent months, after a series of arrests in Hawaii and a similar protection order filed earlier this month in North Dakota.