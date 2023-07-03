New crosswalk at Federal and Ames in Greenfield. (photo courtesy City of Greenfield)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A newly improved crosswalk in Greenfield is expected to provide increased visibility and safety in the City’s downtown.

The crosswalk at Federal and Ames Streets has long been a concern to the Department of Public Works (DPW). The crosswalk’s placement on a busy roadway and a catch basin located in the crossing’s path caused some safety concerns. Additionally, the old design layout did not meet current regulations.

Extensive excavation work, including the removal of a fire hydrant, was needed to relocate the crosswalk and ensure it connected to both sidewalks. An important safety feature built into the crosswalk is a rapidly flashing beacon that allows people crossing the street to signal oncoming traffic in a highly visible manner.

“I think the overall effort to move a crosswalk five feet was incredible. It was a big cost saving for the city. The in-house staff did a great job,” said DPW Director Marlo Warner.

The project was funded through the department’s annual budget. Construction for the crosswalk began in May and was completed on Friday, June 23.

Other projects that the DPW is working on this summer include repainting crosswalks and stop sign bar lines across the city.