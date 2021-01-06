Greenfield DPW announces new deputy director

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mayor Roxann Wedegartner and Greenfield Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Marlo Warner announced the promotion of DPW employee Paul Newell as the new Deputy Director and Tree Warden.

“As we all know, this is a huge role for the DPW and city and I’m glad to have this position filled so quickly. Paul Newell’s years of existing DPW service will be an incredible asset to the Greenfield DPW and I thank him for his extraordinary service,” said Mayor Wedegartner.

The 32-year-old Deputy Director of the Greenfield DPW started officially in this new capacity as of Monday, January 4.

“Paul brings a wealth of knowledge to the position of Deputy Director. This will be key in meeting both the city’s and the DPW’s missions and goals. He will be a great asset to the city in this new role and will be overseeing special projects, operations, staff training, and serving as the city’s Tree Warden,” said Greenfield DPW Director Marlo Warner.

For additional information view the Department of Public Works online.