Greenfield DPW explains reason for increased waste fees

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the Franklin County town of Greenfield, residents will now pay for the recycling of their unwanted items.

Greenfield Department of Public Works employees picking up recyclable items left at curbside on a residential street. Up until recently, China would buy all the recycled items America could export. But the Chinese now refuse to accept any further tonnage.

Marlo Warner, Greenfield Director of public works talked about how China has refused to accept recyclables from the US.

“I’ nationally reported coming out of China that a lot of it was rejected due to contamination of the actual recycling, I have not heard any other reasons,” said Warner.

Greenfield residents Kevin and Maggie Sweeney told 22News, It’s worth paying an extra $52 a year to cover the cost of the DPW picking up their recyclables since the recycling practice is so vital.

“This is a matter out of control of local governments and their decisions not to impact this to other destinations can be found in the future. But in the interim we’ll pay the cost,” said Sweeney

Maggie Sweeney added, “a few good things… yes, our planet needs much less weight and if we didn’t make use of everybody benefits.”

It’s not just Greenfield, every western Massachusetts community faces having to pass on the costs of recycling to its residents until a more welcoming country accepting many tons of American recyclables.