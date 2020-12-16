Greenfield DPW gears up for incoming winter weather

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trucks and tractors were wheeling their way through the Greenfield Department of Public Works parking lot Wednesday afternoon, preparing for the snow.

Director Marlo Warner said it takes a few days to prepare for a significant storm like the one we’re expected to get.

“We’ve pre-treated the roads with a brine,” he told 22News Wednesday. “Later this afternoon we’ll be pretreating with a treated salt.”

Meantime, trucks were lining up to be outfitted with plows so they will be ready when the snow starts to accumulate.

“When we get to about three inches, we’ll have the plow drivers come in,” said Warner. “We’ll have about 29 pieces of equipment on the road.”

While DPW prepares the streets, people like Daniel Trembley of Greenfield are preparing their homes.

“I’m getting my plow ready and the snowblower,” Trembley said. “I put the gas in it, started it up. Let it run for three minutes and now I’m just waiting for the snow.”

Greenfield DPW is also asking people to not push snow out onto the street after that street has been plowed.

“I would suggest staying off the roads, adhering to the parking ban and we can do our jobs much more efficiently and effectively,” said Warner.