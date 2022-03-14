GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Department of Public Works was awarded funds to manage plans for the water and sewer infrastructure.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection awarded the grant totaling $87,634 for the water and sewer infrastructure. The grant will help with the city’s development of a comprehensive asset management plan to lead future upgrades and identify trouble spots.

“The DPW has mountains of data relating to our water and sewer infrastructure in paper and electronic files dating back over a century,” said Public Works Director Marlo Warner. “This project will bring many of these files under one umbrella for easy use and planning for the future.”

The project totals $146,057 after additional City funds had been given. Work for this project is set to begin this summer and be finished at the end of next year.

The City and Westfield-based Tighe and Bond environmental consulting services are assisting with the project.