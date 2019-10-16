Greenfield DPW urging residents to clear storm drains ahead of rain

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s almost peak foliage season for Franklin County, but could the upcoming storm impact the changing leaves?

Thankfully, Greenfield Department of Public Works Greenfield told 22News the storm shouldn’t impact foliage too much, but there are other concerns for the storm when it comes to trees.

The storm is coming right at the height of Franklin County fall foliage season. But don’t worry, most of the beautiful leaves should be fine.

“It shouldn’t affect it very much. There’s supposed to be predicted gusts up to 45-miles-per-hour so any of the ones that are at the end of the leaf turning stage they’ll probably break off,” Greenfield Department of Public Works Deputy Director and Tree Warden, Paul Raskevitz, told 22News.

Raskevitz added that most of the trees in the area aren’t at that stage. Storm drain blockage is a bigger concern when storms like these happen in the fall. Leaves look beautiful falling off the trees but can lead to a problem later on.

“They could certainly flood and pond a foot deep. That could be a hazard with any of the vehicles traveling through it. Or even some of the people walking down the sidewalk next to it, getting splashed with a giant puddle and that’s never fun,” Greenfield Department of Public Works Field Superintendent, Sam Urkiel, told 22News.

Urkeil suggests residents take a rake or a shovel and move the leaves on the top of the basin to the back to prevent them from going into the drain.

Raskevitz said it hasn’t been cold enough for most of the leaves to stop changing and breaking off so even after the storm, there’s still time for leaf-peeping.