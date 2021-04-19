Greenfield drive through COVID-19 vaccine site begins Thursday

GRENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic is opening at Greenfield Community College Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Franklin Regional Council of Governments (FRCOG), the site will be open on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine which is only approved for people 18 years or older.

Massachusetts expanded the eligibility for residents that are 16 years or older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for people 16 and 17.

Each Monday at noon, the Greenfield drive through clinic will update its availability of vaccine doses on the Franklin County Vaccine Collaborative’s website for individuals to make an appointment.

Registration for the drive through clinic at GCC, the Jon Zon Senior Center in Greenfield, and Mahar Regional High School in Orange will open at 5:00 p.m. Monday and appointments generally fill within the first half hour.

Jon Zon Senior Center located at 35 Pleasant Street in Greenfield will administer the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday this week.

Ralph C Mahar Regional High School located at 507 S Main Street in Orange will administer the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The Franklin County Regional Collaborative vaccine clinics have administered more than 15,000 doses with 67% of the shots given to Franklin County residents. A total of 44% of people living in Franklin County have had their first shot and 29% of residents (20,860 people) are fully vaccinated.