Greenfield elementary schools prepare for in-person learning Monday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than a year since students roamed the halls of Greenfield Public Schools, but with the in-person mandate beginning April 5, elementary students will be back in the classroom Monday.

Interim Superintendent Doctor Judith Houle told 22News off-camera that faculty and staff are spending these final days making sure classrooms and main spaces are up to code with the state.

While students get ready to stuff their backpacks, the district’s principals put out this video showing what students can expect; whether its signs specifying which set of stairs they can take or the social distancing of desks.

The superintendent said each school has come up with its own plans to handle lunch and recess time, with the goal of utilizing outdoor spaces as much as possible.

When the children get on the bus, hand sanitizer will be available, seats will be sectioned off, and the windows will be open for ventilation. The district is also taking part in the state’s pooled covid-19 testing program, to keep track of any potential spread.

One thing Doctor Houle mentioned is that it has been a challenge getting the vaccine supply to teachers in time for April 5. She said the district is coordinating with the city along with the Franklin Regional Council of Governments to help teachers out.

For more details on the Greenfield Public Schools reopening plan, click here.