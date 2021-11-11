Greenfield Elk’s Lodge holds first in-person lunch since beginning of pandemic for Veterans

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A special lunch was held at the Elk’s Lodge in Greenfield for the veterans, thanking them for their service.

This was the first major event that they got to hold inside the Elk’s Lodge since the pandemic started. For the last year and a half, they had to do a drive-thru for veterans to get their meal, but Thursday they were able to serve up an Italian meal and have the veterans enjoy it together.

Reverend Christopher Carlisle is the Director of Building Bridges. He said events like these can be so important because they can help keep veterans from isolation, “We realized that the best way to begin was to have exclusively veterans lunches to really begin to break down the social isolation that can be so disheartening.”

Reverend Carlisle added one of the challenges lately has been outreach, letting veterans know that they are once again serving these meals at Elks Lodges from Keene, NH to Chicopee.