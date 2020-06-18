1  of  3
Greenfield real estate tax deadline approaching

Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The extended deadline for paying fourth quarter real estate taxes in Greenfield is fast approaching.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner announced on April 24 that Greenfield would waive fees and penalties for late payments of the real estate tax payments until June 29. The payments were originally due on May 1.

Mayor Wedegartner is reminding residents that tax payments must be received at city hall (not postmarked) by June 29th, 2020 to avoid any late fees or penalties on your account. In addition, payments received after June 29, 2020, after will include interest and fees that go back to May 2. Here’s how to pay:

