Greenfield families come out for Soap Box Derby

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Not far from the Franklin County fairgrounds, on Sunday, it was the re-birth of the once highly popular Soap Box Derby.

No two soap boxes are the same, which is the charm of these carefully crafted non-motorized vehicles that hit speeds of 30 miles an hour. They’re often driven by young people whose parents helped them build their Soap Box for a competition.

The first annual Greenfield Soap Box Derby took place on the grounds of the Green River recreation area near Greenfield Community College.