Greenfield families come out for Soap Box Derby

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Not far from the Franklin County fairgrounds, on Sunday, it was the re-birth of the once highly popular Soap Box Derby.

No two soap boxes are the same, which is the charm of these carefully crafted non-motorized vehicles that hit speeds of 30 miles an hour. They’re often driven by young people whose parents helped them build their Soap Box for a competition.

The first annual Greenfield Soap Box Derby took place on the grounds of the Green River recreation area near Greenfield Community College.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today