Greenfield family thank health care workers for taking care of mom who died from COVID-19

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) A Greenfield family is thanking healthcare workers after their mother passed away from COVID-19.

“The whole family thanks you so much for doing what we could not do due to the coronavirus. May God watch over you and bless you for your unselfish act,” Sandy Misiun said, thanking healthcare workers at Poet’s Seat Health Care Center in Greenfield in a letter after her mother passed away from COVID-19 over the weekend.

Rose St. Hillaire was 90-years-old and living at the health care center, before testing positive for coronavirus at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. Her daughter tells us she was a very happy woman, who was even awarded a certificate for ‘best smile’ while in the care of nurses at the nursing facility.

Now, the family wants to thank all the healthcare workers who looked after their mom when they couldn’t.

“They were in constant contact, letting us know how she was doing,” said Misiun. “All the people loved her, in the nursing home and she loved them. she was that kind of lady.”

The owner of Poet’s Seat Health Care Center said it’s been a very busy couple of weeks, but that her employees are doing their best to protect their patients.

“Residents come first,” said Michele Carney. “And I’m not saying that for any other reason but residents come first. And our staff has picked up, being a family-owned facility, being hands-on.”

The family was able to say one final goodbye to rose, before she passed away.

“God and a few other people gave us those few special seconds to say goodbye, we never saw her again. Mom, you will always be missed, the Misiun, and St. Hillaire families,” Misiun told 22News.

The family says a nurse named Donna stayed by rose until she took her last breath.