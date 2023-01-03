GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family in Greenfield welcomed a new bundle of joy into their arms on the New Year.

Parents, Jennifer Heim and Kenneth Heim, along with sister Soleli Heim welcomed Jack Kenneth Heim at Baystate Franklin Medical Center just 13 minutes after midnight on January 1st. Born at 12:13 AM at 7 pounds and 15 ounces. Jack is named after his dad’s best friend. While Jack’s middle name, Kenneth is the same as his dad’s.

Jennifer Heim, Jack’s mother says she was in the hospital since Friday before Jack was delivered. “It took longer than expected, but the more exciting it became,” said 45-year-old Jennifer Heim. There was some complication with the delivery, says Jennifer. Jack had difficulty breathing but ended up being alright and healthy after the delivery was completed.

Having this second child was a blessing for Jennifer and her husband. “Having my first child, was the best thing I ever did and I always wanted more than one”

To have a child born on New Years’ never crossed Jennifer’s mind. “His originally due date was January 6th, it was never expected that he would come on New Year.”

The moment she looked into her son’s eyes was a great feeling for her. “There was this little person, who’s completely dependent on me and there’s that instant bond,” she added. “And you look into their eyes and they look into your eyes, there’s instant love. You know it’s going to last for the rest of your life, it’s the most beautiful thing.”