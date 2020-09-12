Greenfield Farmer’s Market draws in vendors despite COVID-19

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Farmer’s Markets have always been popular in western Massachusetts and the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t seem to have an effect on the events.

The typical Saturday Farmer’s market in downtown Greenfield featured an abundance of locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Many people came out Saturday to support local farmers despite COVID-19.

Greenfield Farmer’s Market Vendor, Nathaniel Hussy told 22News coronavirus concerns have not had an effect on their revenue this year.

“Right now going on vacation, not having to compete, the farmers market not having to compete with certain festivals or concerts, things like that,” said Hussy. “I’ll admit this was pretty much the only horse in town on Saturdays.”

Farmers markets here in the Pioneer Valley usually continue operating well into the fall, before winter farmers’ markets begin to appear.