GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular community event is returning to Greenfield on Saturday, April 30.

The Greenfield Farmers’ Market is opening for the season and will offer fresh produce, plants and flowers, and locally made products and crafts from over 25 regional vendors.

The market also offers musical entertainment, activities for children, and information booths from local community service and educational organizations.

The Greenfield Farmers’ Market accepts Debit Cards, Credit Cards and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and EBT cards. The Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) allows SNAP customers to double their SNAP dollars when they purchase fruit and vegetables from Farmers that are approved to accept SNAP. Learn more about HIP here.

The Greenfield Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday from 8:00 AM – 12:30 PM at Court Square in downtown Greenfield.