Greenfield Fire Dept. open time capsule and find artifacts of the past

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Retired and current members of the Greenfield Fire Department opened a time capsule from 1936 on Thursday.

The capsule was embedded into the cornerstone of the fire station since it was built. The mayor of Greenfield and members of The Greenfield Recorder were in attendance.

Upon opening the capsule, one of the artifacts found was a photo of late Fire Chief Herb Ferris, the grandfather of retired Fire Captain Bob Ferris who helped open the capsule. More artifacts included old newspapers, photos of unknown men, coins, pamphlets, and names of officers.