GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for the new $21.7 million fire station in Greenfield on Monday.

The new fire station will include administrative offices, an emergency operations center, living quarters, bays for modern fire apparatus, and a small fire department museum, according to a news release from the City of Greenfield. The construction of a new fire station is expected to cost approximately $21.7 million which includes $987,000 that was awarded from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The new fire station is being built at 41 Main Street by D.A. Sullivan & Sons in Northampton as the general contractor. A temporary fire station located on Hope Street has been in operation since September 2021 for the new Greenfield Public Library building.

The groundbreaking ceremony is being held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the new location with Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, Fire Chief Robert Strahan, members of the Fire Station Building Committee, and additional officials.

The fire station is scheduled to become the new headquarters in late 2023.