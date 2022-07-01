GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – July 4th festivities in Greenfield will take place at Beacon Field on Friday.

The community is invited to enjoy entertainment and food beginning at 4 p.m. with the fireworks display at 9:35 p.m.

4:00 p.m. Mixed Music

5:15 p.m. Pizazz Dance Studio Performance

6:00 p.m. Lakeside Drive

7:10 p.m. Fortin Family Award

7:15 p.m. Janet Ryan & Straight Up

8:30 p.m. Greenfield Military Band

9:30 p.m. National Anthem by Adelaide Ehle

9:35 p.m. Fireworks

The Greenfield police have a traffic plan in place for drivers to follow after the fireworks. Traffic parked on the north side of Baystate Franklin Medical Center and the middle school will be directed to continue to travel north as well as traffic on the other side will be directed to travel south.

Police say to plan accordingly on the direction you need to travel after the fireworks and park on that side of the hospital and middle school. Due to the amount of traffic, police will not change the traffic flow until the majority of the attendees are out of the area.