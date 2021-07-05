Greenfield fireworks ready for launch Monday night, after rain caused delay

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fourth of July is over, but a few cities and towns missed their celebrations due to bad weather over the weekend. Greenfield had been scheduled to hold their fireworks Friday evening, but due to rain, those have been moved to Monday night.

In fact, a whole range of Independence Day festivities have been moved to Monday at Beacon Field. Here is a look at the schedule of live entertainment:

  • Mixed Music – 4:00 P.M.
  • Pizazz Dance Studio – 5:15 P.M.
  • Barely Standing – 6:00 P.M.
  • She Said – 7:15 P.M.
  • Greenfield Military Band – 8:30 P.M.
  • National Anthem and Fireworks Display – 9:30

Monday night’s display will be the largest professional fireworks display in all of Franklin County.

