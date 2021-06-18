Greenfield fireworks scheduled for July 2

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fireworks display in Greenfield have been announced with events beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

A flyer was shared on the Greenfield Recreation website Friday that lists the Independence Day Fireworks Celebration schedule. The fireworks display will take place from Beacon Field at 9:35 p.m.

The following events will lead up to the fireworks in Greenfield: