Greenfield fireworks scheduled for July 2

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fireworks display in Greenfield have been announced with events beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

A flyer was shared on the Greenfield Recreation website Friday that lists the Independence Day Fireworks Celebration schedule. The fireworks display will take place from Beacon Field at 9:35 p.m.

The following events will lead up to the fireworks in Greenfield:

  • 4 p.m. Mixed Music
  • 5:15 p.m. Pizazz Dance Studio
  • 6 p.m. Barely Standing
  • 7:10 p.m. Fortin Family Award
  • 7:15 p.m. She Said
  • 8:30 p.m. Greenfield Military Band
  • 9:30 p.m. National Anthem – Eliza Toponce
  • 9:35 p.m. Fireworks

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today