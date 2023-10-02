GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers are setting up for the “free store” at the YMCA in Greenfield.

The store will be held on Tuesday and will feature free clothing available to people in need. Every year, volunteers organize this charitable effort at the YMCA to give back to the community. The donation drive starts collecting items about two weeks ahead of time.

Kay Dougherty is a volunteer who says she has been doing this for about five years, “It’s out the door, out to the sidewalk people patiently waiting their turn to come in and it is totally civilized its fun. It’s like, to have free clothing of this caliber is just crazy, it’s wonderful.”

Donations for this year are closed but volunteers encourage people to stop by from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. if they are in need of free clothing. Anything left at the end of the day will be picked up by Salvation Army.