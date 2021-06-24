Greenfield Garden Cinema celebrating Cinema Week with movie themed events

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Cinema Week. Across the country, movie theaters are hosting events with one goal, getting people back to the movie theater and Greenfield Garden Cinemas is taking part.

The co-owners told 22News Trivia Night, which was held Wednesday night, was a big success and Thursday night it’s all about the throwbacks.

So what’s playing Thursday night? Goodfellas and the Shining These are just two of the theme nights they have planned this week. They’re also planning a “Fashion Friday” where they’re asking people to show up in “true Cruella fashion” for a red carpet event and you can get some free popcorn.

All of this as movie theaters like Greenfield Garden Cinemas are seeing movie goers take their seats once again.

“They’re happy to come back. I love every time people come in and say, ‘I haven’t been in here since before the pandemic started.’ So we’re so happy they’re coming back and feel so comfortable sharing this experience with us,” said Isaac & Angela Mass, co-owners of Greenfield Garden Cinemas.

Events are going to continue throughout this week including a “bunny brunch.” That will be on Saturday when they show Peter Rabbit Two. You can view their full movie listings on their website.