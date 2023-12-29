GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The Greenfield Garden Cinemas is implementing a pilot program to see if the public is interested in captioning of films on the main screen.

Currently the theater offers hearing assist devices and closed captioning viewer screens for the hearing impaired. Beginning on January 3, 2024 they will show movies with open caption on all shows, Wednesday’s only. The trial program will run all of January and February.

The captioning will display the film’s dialogue on the main screen. This service has both supporters and detractors. Proponents say it will help those with hearing challenges, the neuro divergent and non-native English speakers. Those opposed say it detracts from the movie watching experience.

“It is a delicate balance” explains Garden Co-Owner Isaac Mass. “We want to be as accommodating as possible while still serving the vast majority of patrons.”

Additionally, the theater has made upgrades to make the building ADA compliant, including installing a chair lift and redesigning the concession area.