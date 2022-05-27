GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a tribute to the Hollywood legend Ray Liotta, the Greenfield Garden Cinema will show the 1990 film Goodfellas all week starting June 3.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Greenfield Garden Cinema, Goodfellas was nominated for six and won one (Joe Pesci- Best Supporting Actor) Academy Awards. It also remains on the American Film Institute’s list of the Top 100 Movies of all time.

David Chase, Director of the Sopranos, attributes Goodfellas as the inspiration of the HBO series, and Ray Liotta was cast as both Dickie Moltisanti’s father “Hollywood Dick” and his identical twin Uncle Sal in the 2021 film Many Saints of Newark, a Sopranos prequel. The image of Liotta’s Hill laughing at Pesci’s character in Goodfellas has become a ubiquitous meme used on social media.

“Henry Hill is one of the great gangster characters of all time,” says Garden theater owner Isaac Mass about the role that Liotta brought to life in an adaptation of the 1985 New York Times Best Seller Wise Guy: Life in a Mafia Family by Nicholas Pileggi. “He told us that Jimmy was the kind of guy who rooted for the bad guys in the movies, while all us schmucks were rooting for him.”

“I grew up on Ray Liotta,” says Mass who cites Liotta’s 1992 film Article 99 as one of the reasons he wanted to serve on the Board of the Holyoke Soldiers Home Board of Trustees. Co-owner Angela Mass says “in the dark days of the pandemic it was classic films like Liotta’s Field of Dreams that kept people coming to the theater”. Isaac says he is even a fan of Liotta’s lesser-known works. No Escape (1994) came out the year Mass graduated from High School. “I must have watched it a dozen times.”

Liotta is best known for roles in crime dramas from Cop Land (1997) and Blow (2001) to Narc (2002), Liotta was seldom the headliner but always played a pivotal supporting role. Even in Television he hosted docuseries The Making of the Mob (2015) and appeared as a regular on Shades of Blue (2016 – 2018). Liotta ventured into video games as an award-winning voice in Grand Theft Auto. Before his death, Liotta completed work starring in the Elizabeth Banks directed feature Cocaine Bear by Universal scheduled for a posthumous release in February of 2023.

Goodfellas will play at the Greenfield Garden Cinemas starting on June 3 playing Friday and Saturday at 6:15 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., Sunday at 6:15 p.m., and Monday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.00 for adults, $8.50 for students, seniors, and veterans, and $5.00 on Tuesday. There will be no matinees.