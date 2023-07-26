GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local theater is showing support for striking actors and writers in Hollywood.

The Garden Cinemas in Greenfield announced this week that they’ll be donating all the profits from their showing of the independent film “Theater Camp” to the SAG-AFTRA foundation to support striking actors.

Theater Camp is a movie about how after the indomitable and beloved founder of a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York fall into a coma, the eccentric staff must band together with her clueless “crypto-bro” son to keep the thespian paradise afloat. It was directed by Molly Gordan and Nick Lieberman, starring Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Jimmy Tatro, Noah Galvin, Patti Harrison and Ayo Edebiri.

Co-owner Isaac Mass says he agrees with key points that the actors are fighting for like higher residuals and restricting the use of AI.

“We believe that paying talent, actors or writers, fairly for streaming content and protecting against unauthorized or coerced consent for artificial intelligence is one of the most important post-pandemic issues facing the arts.” explains Garden Co-owner Isaac Mass.

“Theater Camp” opens at Garden Cinema on August 25th.