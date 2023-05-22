GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘The Little Mermaid’ movie debuts in select theaters on Thursday.

The Greenfield Garden Cinemas is launching its first 3D movie, The Little Mermaid, on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. According to the theater, they are launching their first 3D movie after gaining equipment from the now-closed North Adams theater.

“We were just delighted to realize we could also pick up 3D equipment which would work with our projectors. We missed out on being able to get the re-release of Avatar and Titanic because they were only released in 3D,” Garden Co-owner Isaac Mass said.

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the Greenfield Garden Cinemas will have 3D showings for The Little Mermaid at 3:30 p.m. for $11.50.

A “live-action” mermaid will be in the Federal Street fountain for several hours this weekend, in partnership with Greenfield Garden Cinemas and Greenfield Savings Bank.

“We wanted children to really feel like they were under the sea,” says co-owner Angela Mass.

The Greenfield Garden Cinemas also plans on showing ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ and Disney and Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ in 3D. The films are scheduled to release in June.

“Elemental has stiff competition, but I saw about 20 minutes of it in 3D at CinemaCon and I think it was the perfect summer children’s film, that just comes alive in 3D,” explains Garden Co-owner Isaac Mass.