GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Showings are limited to 25 tickets, and strict cleaning measures are in place including U-V light disinfection.

Hollywood has ground to a halt during the pandemic, meaning there aren’t a lot of new films to show.

But the Garden Theater has a few, including “Irresistible” a political comedy directed by Jon Stewart.

And for those classic film fans, the theater is showing quite a few, from Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back to Casablanca.