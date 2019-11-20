Greenfield gets a new official seal

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What used to be the City known as the Town of Greenfield, is now just the City of Greenfield.

They’ve been making efforts to change the city’s branding ever since. The city now has a new seal to reflect the change.

“We went through several different versions. We took the opinions of city hall employee, council, the mayor and this seal rose to the top as favorite,” Greenfield City Clerk, Kathryn Scott told 22News.

They changed the seal to reflect last January’s amendment to the city charter, making the “City known as the town of Greenfield” to officially be the “City of Greenfield.”

The new seal says just “Greenfield” instead of “Town of Greenfield” and is a more zoomed-in version of the old one.

“Citizens will see a soft roll out meaning that they would most immediately see the changes on the website. You would also see a change on any letterhead or envelope that is printed by a department,” Scott said.

Scott said city employee uniforms and vehicles will not have the new seal unless they are brand new. And all offices will finish using their current supply of pre-printed letterheads with the old seal until they run out.

The new seal designer is a greenfield resident. He said it took more than five months from start to finish to complete the seal.

“It did occur to me partway through it that this is something I’ll actually see around and it’s weird to me that it’s going to actually be on the sides of DPW cars and you the town website letterheads,” Thomas Dudley said.

Dudley said at one point he created around 50 sketches while designing the new seal. He told us the mayor wanted the look of the traditional seal but with a fresher look.