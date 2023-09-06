GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library has installed two new electric vehicle chargers. This brings the number of chargers in the city to 14.

The new chargers are made by Charge-Point and have more capabilities than the original units, such as faster charging speeds, letting drivers check whether units are available to use, and they can text drivers when charging is complete.

“There in constant use and we’ve just seen the number of electric vehicles increase and we know there is a demand for all the charging units we have already, so we wanted to provide more opportunities,” said Carole Collins, Greenfield’s Director of Energy & Sustainability.

Four chargers are coming soon to the new Greenfield Fire Station and the current City Hall charger will soon be replaced.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.