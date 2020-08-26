Greenfield grant receives grant to build community park

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A parking lot in Greenfield is getting a makeover thanks to an AARP grant.

Parts of the Fiske Avenue parking lot in Greenfield are turning into a pocket park thanks to the grant.

AARP selected Greenfield as a 2020 AAPR community challenge grantee. They chose the city as one of 184 grantees out of 2,800 applicants. The city is using $23,000 from the grant and $10,000 in donations to transform the Fiske Avenue parking lot into a Green community gathering space with a rain garden, a new bus stop bench, bike pump and chess table.

“When I saw 2,800 applicants, it just felt really great that they felt our project was in alignment with our goals of creating for vibrant, livable communities,” said Carole Collins, Director of Energy and Sustainability.

Greenfield Department of Public Works is also planning on replacing the retaining wall in the parking lot this fall.

The city is not taking away any parking spaces by building the new park.