GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A harassment order that was issued in Greenfield District Court against actor Ezra Miller was lifted Friday following a court hearing, according to Deadline.

The temporary harassment order, which was originally scheduled to expire on Saturday, was lifted one day early. The order, obtained by Deadline, was filed by a mother on behalf of her 12-year-old child in June 2022 and required Miller to have no contact with the child. No criminal charges were ever filed against Miller.

Miller’s attorney, Marissa Elkins, told Deadline that the original order was based on untrue allegations, Miller was never alone with the child, and all interactions with the child were initiated by the mother.

Miller posted on Instagram Friday about the expiration of the order: