GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A harassment order that was issued in Greenfield District Court against actor Ezra Miller was lifted Friday following a court hearing, according to Deadline.
The temporary harassment order, which was originally scheduled to expire on Saturday, was lifted one day early. The order, obtained by Deadline, was filed by a mother on behalf of her 12-year-old child in June 2022 and required Miller to have no contact with the child. No criminal charges were ever filed against Miller.
Miller’s attorney, Marissa Elkins, told Deadline that the original order was based on untrue allegations, Miller was never alone with the child, and all interactions with the child were initiated by the mother.
Miller posted on Instagram Friday about the expiration of the order:
“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system has halted.
Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families, and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.
I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions.
I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks.
On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reserve the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me.
Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me – I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support.”Ezra Miller