Greenfield High School to hold graduation at Franklin County Fairgrounds, followed by parade

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield High School has found a way to have their senior graduation while adhering to social distancing protocols.

The new ceremony for the 69 graduating seniors will take place at the Franklin County Fairgrounds on May 30th.

The administration says a lot of their families have transportation difficulties so the fairgrounds were a great close-by location to host the ceremony.

The seniors get one car per family and remain in their cars until each senior gets out to walk across a stage individually.

The principal of the school, Karin Patenaude, has been with the class since 6th grade. She told 22News how glad she was to be able to hold a ceremony, “A lot of tears of joy but I’m just really proud we can give them that ‘graduation moment’ even if it’s not the traditional one that they were expecting. I feel like this will at least make them proud.”

After the ceremony at the fairgrounds, the Greenfield police and fire department are going to lead a parade through the city down Main Street, up Federal Street and then around the school for the seniors to say their final goodbyes.

This upcoming Saturday the school administration will be going to every graduating senior’s household to give their families signs so they can display them outside.

A rain date has also been schedule for May 31st.