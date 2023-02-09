GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield community gathered Thursday night to give their input for a redesign project downtown.

Residents were invited to the John Zon Center to voice their ideas and concerns about Greenfield’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan which was adopted in 2017. The project is an effort to develop street rehabilitation and promote safety. The workshop addressed upgrades to pedestrian, bicycle, and transit accommodations, including updated infrastructure and intersection improvement of Main and High Streets.

Arnold Robinson, Fuss & O’Neill’s Regional Director of Planning told 22News, “There’s a balance and the only way to address those balances is to really hear people’s voices and hear what their goals are.”

Another community workshop will be held in June. Projected costs are nearly $7.8 million.

Construction is slated to begin in the fall of 2026.