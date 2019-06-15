Greenfield hosts 3rd annual Franklin County Pride March & Rally

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A series of events were held in Greenfield Saturday in honor of Pride Month.

The 3rd Annual Franklin County Pride March & Rally was held at Greenfield Energy Park Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of members of the LGBTQ community gathered to show their support for one another.

People of all ages participated in the parade, dressed in rainbow and holding up flags. 22News spoke with Greenfield resident Emily Greene, who said she’s glad times have changed.

“It certainly means a lot because I started out in the late ’60s and we didn’t even know the word for ‘lesbian’ back then so to see the change that came through the years…and it was slow.”

The celebrations continue Saturday night with a “Queer Stand-up Comedy Showcase” and dance party at the Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center.