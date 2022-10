GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The onramp from Route 2 Westbound to I-91 in Greenfield Southbound will be closed Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

This will cause a long detour, to go south from Route 2 West, you’re going to have to get on I-91 North, get off at Exit 50 in Bernardston, and there you can then get on I-91 southbound.

Signs will be in place to guide drivers through the detour.