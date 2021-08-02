Greenfield installs QR Codes for Bee sculptures

Rachel Katz (chair of Crossroads Cultural District) watches as Shandra Richardson of Greenfield Savings Bank tests out the QR code at the “Butterfly Bee”.

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield public art project of bees presented by the City’s Crossroads Cultural District, has gotten a digital upgrade.

Each sculpture has a sign with a QR code to allow visitors of the public sculpture collection to learn more about the city’s bee history. The codes link to pages on the Greenfield’s website, and also advertises other attractions found in the city.

The digital component of the exhibit comes as the Crossroads Cultural District renews its standing as a cultural district with the Mass Cultural Council this summer.

“This is another tool in our toolbox for promoting Greenfield. The bees are a

fun attraction in the city, especially for tourists. For those who use QR Codes, it’s a great way to learn more about the bee history of Greenfield and other attractions.” Mayor Roxann Wedegartner

An additional sculpture, expected to be on display by September, is being underwritten by the Greenfield Savings Bank. In a statement, Shandra Richardson, SVP & Senior Operations Officer of Greenfield Savings Bank said about the project: “We are proud to support this public sculpture project that celebrates Greenfield’s historic connection to beekeeping and showcases the works of local artists.”

The Crossroads Cultural District has worked to enhance arts and culture in downtown Greenfield since it’s creation in 2016.