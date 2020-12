GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a temporary overnight closure of Interstate 91 northbound at exit 26 in Greenfield.

The closure is scheduled to take place on Tuesday night from 10:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to MassDOT crews will be working in these locations to facilitate bridge deck repairs.

Drivers traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.