GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield juvenile was injured in a pedestrian accident Thursday afternoon on Federal Street.

According to the Greenfield Police accident report, the juvenile activated the crosswalk lights on 317 Federal Street around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. As the pedestrian crossed the street with his scooter, a Toyota vehicle failed to stop and hit the pedestrian. The juvenile was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A witness nearby told police that the vehicle was driving slow and possibly could not see due to the sun in their eyes. The driver did not receive any citation for the accident.