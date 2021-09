GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department’s comfort dog is back on the job after a health scare earlier this month.

Officer Donut underwent emergency surgery after his handlers had noticed signs of bloat. The disease can be deadly if not treated right away.

After a few weeks of recovery, Officer Donut is back to work. He’s on light duty and can’t go on visitations yet but the department said they’re happy to see his drool back on the walls.