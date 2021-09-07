Greenfield K-9 Officer Donut undergoes surgery

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department’s K-9 Officer Donut underwent emergency surgery for signs of bloat Monday.

According to the department’s Officer Donut the Saint Bernard’s Facebook page, they noticed unusual behavior and early signs of bloat and took Donut to VESH, an emergency veterinary hospital in South Deefield. The clinic verified the bloat with X-rays and performed emergency surgery.

Officer Donut is doing well after surgery and considering they caught the early signs of bloat, it did not appear to have any tissue injury. They department thanks the community for their thoughts and prayers.

Bloat can be a deadly disease if not treated right away. It is a condition in which the stomach becomes inflated with gas. The stomach can also twist itself, according to bechewy.com.

Panting

Excessive salivation or drooling

Retching

Vomiting

Distended abdomen

Painful abdomen

Unable to get comfortable and lie down

Pacing

If your dog shows signs of bloat, contact a veterinarian.