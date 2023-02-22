GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is hoping its new website will make it easier for residents to find information.

The website has been redesigned and reorganized to help site visitors quickly find the most accurate and updated information. The City last redesigned its website in 2015.

“The new website offers more than a new look. We went through and reviewed every page, updating and rewriting when necessary to improve the user experience and ensure visitors receive the most useful and accurate information,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “We’ll be adding more features and pages over the coming weeks and months, and if members of the community have ideas for ‘frequently asked questions’ and other content, we certainly want to hear from them.”

Users should expect search engine results to direct to the old site for a week or two. Suggestions about additional content for the website can send an email to the Mayor’s Office at mayor@greenfield-ma.gov.